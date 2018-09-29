Arrest of ‘Hizbul operative’ in UP: Case transferred to NIA

The investigation into the case involving the arrest of alleged Hizbul Mujahideen operative Qamar-uz-Zaman alias Kamruddin in Kanpur and seven of his associates in Assam this month, has been transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“We have received a letter stating that investigation of the case has been transferred to NIA. The NIA would soon collect documents related with the case from us to probe further,” said IG, ATS (UP), Asim Kumar Arun.

A native of Nagaon district in Assam, Kamruddin was arrested from Kanpur district on September 13. Later, Assam Police arrested seven of his associates. The Uttar Pradesh Police had claimed that Kamaruddin had planned an attack during Ganesh Chaturthi and conducted recce of Ganesh Temple in Kanpur.

So far, UP ATS was investigating the role of Kamaruddin while Assam police was probing roles of the seven accused, he said.

