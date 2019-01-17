Around 4,000 students affected: 96 schools running ‘without recognition’ sealed in UP’s Bhadohi

As many as 96 primary and junior high schools in Bhadohi district were sealed in the last two days after they were found to be functioning without recognition of the state’s Basic Education Department.

Around 4,000 students were studying in these 96 schools.

Bhadohi District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad Wednesday directed the district education department to meet family members of the children studying in these schools.

“I have asked the education department team to consult with parents of the students studying in these schools and make arrangements for their admission in nearby government-affiliated schools,” the DM said.

The drive to identify such schools began two days after 16 students of a non-recognised school in the district were injured in a cylinder explosion inside a school van on January 12.

Manager of the school, Sushil Kumar Dubey, was arrested Wednesday and produced before a local court which sent him to jail, said Gyanpur Circle Officer Yadvendra Yadav.

“After the incident, several teams consisting one member each of the district administration and education department were formed to identify schools running without recognition. We are conducting raids as per information provided by local residents,” said Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Bhadohi, Amit Kumar Singh.

The DM said legal action would be taken against people who were running schools without proper recognition. The district administration team pasted notices outside the 96 schools advising local residents not to admit their children in these schools.

The enquiry team found that some of these schools were found running in two-room buildings. In some of them, teachers were taking classes under a tree or inside coaching institutes.

“We are taking action against schools only after verifying with our list,” said Amit Singh, adding that the inquiry team is still trying to trace such schools. There are around 600 government-affiliated primary and higher secondary schools in the district, he said.