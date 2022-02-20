Army recruitment will resume soon: Rajnath in Gonda

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday faced sloganeering by youths demanding resumption of recruitment in the army when he was addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Ajay Singh from the Colonelganj assembly seat in Gonda district.

As Singh started speaking, a group of youths from the crowd started sloganeering. Singh then asked them to calm down, but as they continued, Singh asked a person sitting on the dais about the matter. “Sena bharti chalu ho (start recruitment in the Army),” he responded.

Singh then told the youths, “Hogi, hogi, hogi….chinta mat karo. (It will be done, don’t worry).” “I’m concerned about your worries and I understand your pain, but some problems occurred due to corona (pandemic),” said Singh.

Confirming the incident, BJP’s Gonda district president Amar Kishore Kashyap said, “The youths were demanding to initiate the recruitment process. To which Singh assured them from the stage that the recruitment will be started. This pacified the youths and they raised slogans of Jai Shree Ram.”

Meanwhile, addressing an election rally in Lucknow North assembly constituency, Rajnath said, “Parties like Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party do politics of appeasement, but the BJP works for justice to all. In the state, fake socialists have run the government by throwing dust into the eyes of people.”

Singh said, “In the next few years, we will not only make ammunition, missiles, tanks, etc, for our country but will also export them…”

With PTI