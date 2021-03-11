Arjuna Sahayak irrigation project to change farmers’ lives: Yogi Adityanath

On the second day of his visit to Bundelkhand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Arjuna Sahayak irrigation project worth Rs 2,600 crore “will bring positive changes, which was denied to them by the previous governments in the lives of farmers of Banda, Hamirpur and Mahoba”.

The project, which is scheduled to be completed in a month or two, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM announced. He was addressing a gathering after inspecting the Lahchura Dam under the Arjun Sahayak Project in Mahoba district.

Adityanath said the project on the river Dhasan will provide irrigation facilities to 1.5 lakh farmers of 168 villages of Mahoba, Banda and Hamirpur.

“…nearly four lakh people will get pure drinking water and irrigation facility will be provided to an area of 15,000 hectares. Under this project, the irrigation capacity will be expanded up to 44,382 hectares,” the CM was quoted in a statement issued by the government.

He added that the river has been the basis of India’s culture and tradition and the main source of water. “There should have been a plan for every drop of river water, but after Independence, no government has made any effort for this,” he said.

He thanked Modi for not “allowing any shortage of funds in any project with the PM Agriculture Irrigation Scheme”.

He directed officials to formulate an action plan to train the local rural youth under Jal Jeevan Mission. He also encouraged the officials and public representatives to get the schools transformed through the CSR Fund of the institutions.