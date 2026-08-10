40 years after appointment, Agra teacher faces FIR over ‘job fraud’

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Nearly four decades after he was appointed as an assistant teacher at a government-aided school in Agra, a 60-year-old man has been found to have secured the job through alleged fraud. By then, he had also received his retirement benefits, officials said.
According to Block Education Officer Jagat Singh Rajput, an inquiry was initiated after Anil Kumar Sharma, manager of Kaviratna Shri Satyanarayan Inter College in Tora, complained of irregularities in the appointment of assistant teacher Dinesh Chandra.
Officials said the inquiry found that Chandra was appointed around 1985-86 allegedly with the help of his brother, Mahendra Singh Lavania, who was then the college’s principal and a member of the selection committee.
The inquiry found that records had allegedly been falsified during the appointment process, including the use of the candidate’s mother’s name in the relevant documents. Addresses of the two brothers were found to be the same in official records.
Based on a complaint filed by Block Education Officer Rajput, an FIR has been lodged against Chandra, Lavania and the school’s former manager, Naveen Parashar, for cheating and forgery at Ekta police station in Agra.
Senior Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kaushik said the probe will ascertain whether any false documents were used to secure the job.
The inquiry also found alleged irregularities in the payment of Chandra’s retirement benefits in 2021. According to officials, Chandra took voluntary retirement (VRS) two years before his scheduled retirement.
Officials said Parashar allegedly authorised the payment despite no longer having legal authority to act as manager. His management committee’s term had ended in 2019, while Anil Kumar Sharma was the recognised manager in 2021.
According to officials, Lavania, who retired from service in 2020, allegedly arranged for the benefits to be released by showing Parashar as the school manager.
Agra Basic Education Officer Dr Rakesh Singh said the case was registered after multiple inquiries, including those by the district administration and education department, found irregularities in the appointment.
He said the department would also seek recovery of the salary and retirement benefits paid to Chandra after his appointment was found to be invalid.
The school is a government-aided institution up to the junior-high-school level, while Classes 9 to 12 are run on an unaided basis.
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