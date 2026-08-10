40 years after appointment, Agra teacher faces FIR over ‘job fraud’

The inquiry found that records had allegedly been falsified during the appointment process, including the use of the candidate’s mother’s name in the relevant documents. (Representational image)

Nearly four decades after he was appointed as an assistant teacher at a government-aided school in Agra, a 60-year-old man has been found to have secured the job through alleged fraud. By then, he had also received his retirement benefits, officials said.

According to Block Education Officer Jagat Singh Rajput, an inquiry was initiated after Anil Kumar Sharma, manager of Kaviratna Shri Satyanarayan Inter College in Tora, complained of irregularities in the appointment of assistant teacher Dinesh Chandra.

Officials said the inquiry found that Chandra was appointed around 1985-86 allegedly with the help of his brother, Mahendra Singh Lavania, who was then the college’s principal and a member of the selection committee.