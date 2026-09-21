Apple executive shot dead in 2018. 8 years later, ‘only half justice’

(Left to Right) Vivek crashed his car into a divider after a bullet struck him. (Express Archive Photo by Vishal Srivastav) and Apple executive Vivek Tiwari

Eight years after Apple sales executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead in Lucknow during a late night police check, a court on Monday sentenced a former constable to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment.

Prashant Chaudhary was convicted last Thursday of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The court acquitted co-accused constable Sandeep Kumar, who was out on bail.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the verdict, Tiwari’s brother-in-law, Vishnu Shukla, said the family will challenge both the sentence and Kumar’s acquittal.

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“This is only half justice for us,” he said. “How could a trained police constable have made a mistake while firing his service weapon?… It was a clear case of murder.”