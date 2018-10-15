Apple executive murder case: In third recreation, accused narrate their version

At the crime scene, Sunday morning. (Express Photo) At the crime scene, Sunday morning. (Express Photo)

In the third crime scene recreation so far, the SIT probing the murder of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari in Lucknow brought forward the two accused and inquired into the incident of September 29 in minute detail.

The accused — Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar — were brought to the spot just outside City Montessori School from Lucknow jail by Mahanagar SHO Vikas Kumar Pandey, the investigating officer (IO) in the case, early morning.

“We wanted to recreate conditions similar to what would have been there at the time of the incident,” said IG Pandey. Kumar was brought to the spot at around 2:05 am, his version of the incident heard and recreated, and half-an-hour later, the same process was repeated with Chaudhary. The separation, IG Pandey said, was to see if their versions corroborated.

Tiwari was killed when he allegedly tried to evade a routine check. Chaudhary had claimed that he fired in self-defence. Pandey said they wanted to measure the light available at the time and if it was enough for the constables to see the passenger, and for the passenger to see the constables’ name plates.

A forensic team, Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, and around 100 constables were also present. The forensic team once again took measurements and pictures during the recreation. The SIT also shared the details with the IO, SSP and members of the forensic team.

After the exercise that lasted for around an hour, the two accused were taken to Gosaiganj police station.

According to police sources, they found a contradiction in the statements from the sole eyewitness and Tiwari’s friend Sana Khan, and the accused. While Khan had claimed that the SUV was in motion and the headlights were on, the constables on Sunday said that the vehicle was parked and headlights were off. “During the recreation, Sandeep said they stopped their motorcycle in front of the SUV and he had gone to investigate,” said the police officer.

IG Pandey said that they may question the witness and accused together if they find differences in their accounts. He also said that a narco test too may be on the cards. The first scene recreation was at the Gomti Nagar police station and the second on October 2 at the spot with Khan recreating the incident.

