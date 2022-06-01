Appeasement of none our resolve: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Budget session of the UP Assembly came to an end on Tuesday with Speaker Satish Mahana adjourning the House sine-die after the budget was passed. The Legislative Council also passed the state budget and was then adjourned sine die.

During the five-day session, the BJP government presented a Rs 6.15 lakh crore Budget for 2022-23 financial year, the largest outlay so far.

Speaking during a discussion on the Budget in the Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this year’s Budget was dedicated to “Atmanirbhar UP” or self-reliant UP along the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

“Each of the budgets presented by our government in the past five years was dedicated to some or the other theme. The 2017-2018 Budget focused on “annadata kisan” (farmers), 2018-19 on industrial and infrastructure development, 2019-20 Budget focused on women’s safety and empowerment – Mission Shakti – the 2020-21 Budget focused on youth and infrastructure, and 2021-22 Budget focused on making different sections of the society self-reliant like women, poor, farmers, youth, and deprived sections… Due to our working with a focus on these five themes, the people of Uttar Pradesh have given us the opportunity to serve them,” Adityanath said.

“Our resolve is development of all and appeasement of none. Whether it is ration or housing, no beneficiary can say that he did not get the benefit of a scheme due to religion or caste,” the CM said. A total of 124 members took part in the discussion on the budget, in which 75 members of the ruling party supported the budget and 49 members of the opposition spoke in favour of the amendment.

During his two-hour speech, Adityanath said that every party, which came to power, did something good in their regime. “We never said we have done all the development that the state is witnessing today. Everyone has done their bit. The Samajwadi Party got a chance to rule the state four times. BSP also formed the government. Congress also ruled for a long time. The BJP got an opportunity to come to power for the fourth time,” the CM said.

“You think about the problem, we think about the solution. This is the difference between SP and BJP,” he said adding that UP is “now number two in ease of doing business”.

Referring to the police reforms, he said there has been a 73.94 per cent decrease in dacoity cases, 65.88 per cent in robberies, 33.95 per cent in murder cases and 50.66 per cent in rape cases in 2021 as compared to 2016.

Adityanath said that after many years there was an opportunity for such serious discussions in the assembly and this would increase the dignity of the House. The chief minister also announced that local area development fund allotted to the MLAs would be increased to Rs 5 crore. The fund is used by MLAs for carrying out development works in their constituencies.

“The decision has been taken following requests from MLAs,” the chief minister said.

Later, Leader of the Opposition and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav appreciated decision, saying: “Even though our members had not demanded it but it was in their mind. The Leader of the House has read the mind of the MLAs sitting on the other side.”

During the previous tenure of the Adityanath, the MLALAD Fund was increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore in February 2020. In 2019, the fund was increased from Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore.