Apologise for sending protesters to jail: Maya to Yogi govt

BSP supremo Mayawati. (File photo) BSP supremo Mayawati. (File photo)

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to seek apology from the public for putting anti-citizenship law protesters behind bars without thorough investigation. She dubbed it as “highly shameful and condemnable”.

“In UP, especially in Bijnor, Sambhal, Meerut, Muzzafarnagar, Firozabad and other districts, innocent people have been sent to jail for protesting against the CAA/NRC without an investigation. This issue has also been raised by the media and is highly shameful and condemnable,” Mayawati tweeted.

Accusing the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of jailing protesters without any proper investigation, she asked them to seek an apology from the public. She demanded financial assistance to those killed in the protests.

She also demanded immediate release of the innocent people and urged the government to provide “justifiable” financial assistance to the kin of those who have died during the protests. Around 1,200 people were arrested and 5,558 kept in preventive detention following clashes during the protests, officials said.

The party chief said a BSP delegation will meet Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday and submit a memorandum seeking a judicial inquiry into the clashes that took place in the state.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App