Apna Dal (S) MLA Rahul Kol dies at 39

Apna Dal (Sonelal) MLA from Chhanbey assembly constituency of Mirzapur Rahul Prakash Kol died Thursday. He was 39 years old. Sources said he was undergoing treatment for cancer at a Mumbai hospital.

A two-term MLA from Chhanbey, Rahul Kol was the son of former Robertsganj MP Pakauri Lal Kol. He started his political career as a youth leader in Apna Dal (Sonelal). He was fielded by his party from Chhanbey – a reserved Assembly constituency – in 2017 and 2022 polls which Apna Dal (S) contested in alliance with the BJP.

Union Minister and Apna Dal (S) national president Anupriya Patel tweeted: “Extremely pained by the sad news of the demise of dear Rahul Prakash Kol ji, young and popular MLA of Apna Dal (S). I am speechless because of Rahul’s departure like this. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members in this hour of grief.”

State minister for technical Education and Apna Dal (S) leader Ashish Patel said a condolence meet was organised at the party office in Lucknow on Thursday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Speaker Satish Mahana were among the leaders who offered their condolences.