Apna Dal (K) district chief among four arrested as cattle smuggling racket busted in Mirzapur: Police

In Uttar Pradesh, there are around 7,500 gaushalas, of which nearly 7,200 are run by the government, while the remaining are managed by non-government organisations.

Police busted an inter-state cattle smuggling racket in Mirzapur and arrested four people, including Sonbarsa village pradhan and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) district president on Saturday, officials said.

According to police, the racket came to light during the investigation of a cow smuggling case registered earlier this week after the arrest of Anil Prajapati alias Jhangatu, (28), the driver of a pickup vehicle carrying five cattle to Bihar for alleged slaughter.

Acting on the leads revealed during the probe, police on Saturday arrested three more people, including village pradhan Shyam Bahadur Patel (56), for their alleged involvement in the racket. The other two accused have been identified as Dileep Kumar Ram alias Subhash (35), the owner of the pickup vehicle, and Rajesh Kol (27), the caretaker of the cow shelter. Dileep Kumar, a native of Bihar, is reportedly involved in three criminal cases, while the Patel has one case registered against him.