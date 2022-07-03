Eyeing to expand footprint, RLD marks Apna Dal founder’s birth anniversary

In what is being seen as an attempt to expand its footprint in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Saturday celebrated the birth anniversary of Apna Dal founder and Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader Sone Lal Patel in Lucknow.

It is for the first time that the RLD, a party based in western UP with a strong Jat base, marked the birth anniversary of Sone Lal who was influential among Kurmi voters in the eastern and central parts of the state.

The Apna Dal has two splinter groups — Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) led by Sone Lal’s wife Krishna Patel and elder daughter Pallavi Patel and Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by his younger daughter Anupriya Patel, a Union minister. The Apna Dal (Sonelal) is a BJP ally.

Pallavi is a Samajwadi Party MLA who had defeated Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu in the Assembly polls.

Both the factions had planned programmes in Lucknow.

While the Apna Dal (Sone Lal) event was held at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) programme was cancelled. Party spokesperson Vinod Kasera said that event was cancelled since the administration did not give nod to any of three venues they had requested for. “Moreover, our leaders were arrested for a brief period,” Kasera said.

The Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), which was part of the SP-alliance in the recently held UP Assembly polls, had invited leaders of all allies, including SP president Akhilesh Yadav, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) supremo Om Prakash Rajbhar and Mahan Dal leader Keshav Dev Maurya, for Saturday’s event.

“On the direction of our national president (Jayant), we celebrated Sone Lal ji’s birth anniversary at the party’s state headquarters where tributes were offered and his vision for the farmers and labourers was discussed,” said Ramashish Rai, RLD state president.