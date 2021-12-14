‘Not expected from former CM’: Anurag Thakur on Akhilesh’s ‘last day’ jibe at Modi’s Varanasi visit

A day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying people go to Varanasi during their “final days”, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that such language was not expected from a former chief minister.

“To use such words for those elder to you is unfortunate and shows how they (SP) have opposed Kashi and Ram Mandir,” he said. “You should think twice before making such comments for certain people. Such statements are not expected from a former chief minister,” Thakur added.

#WATCH | The language used by Akhilesh Yadav shows his mindset. It also shows the level of anxiety prevalent in Samajwadi Party. It is unfortunate and not expected from a former chief minister: Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Delhi https://t.co/HWz1ybRbDZ pic.twitter.com/kCFuuLOwrV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 14, 2021

Thakur’s statement comes following Akhilesh’s “last days” remarks about Modi’s visit to Varanasi, which is the PM’s parliamentary constituency. “Bahot achchi baat hai. Ek mahina nahi, do mahina, teen mahina, wahin rahein. Achchi baat hai. Woh jagah rehne waali hai. Aakhri samay pe wahin raha jaata hai, Banaras mein (It is a good thing. He should stay there for two months, three months. It is a place worth staying at. People spend their last days there in Banaras),” he had said.

“Around that time, I was sitting next to (SP founder) Mulayam Singh in the Parliament. He was sitting alone so I sat with him as a fellow MP. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav ji gives such a comment which shows his mindset and upbringing. Such language shows the anxiety prevalent in the SP and its members,” Thakur said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Row over Akhilesh remark on PM visit

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi too slammed Yadav for his remarks. However, SP spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said, “The BJP is twisting the statement… He was talking about the last days of the UP government… He was not talking about anyone in particular.”