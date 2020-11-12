Anupam Kher to virtually inaugurate event LU to mark centenary year with week-long celebrations

Actor Kher will virtually inaugurate the Sahitya Utsav on November 21, and also deliver a motivational speech for students.

To mark 100 years of its rich history and excellence, the Lucknow University (LU) will celebrate its centenary year in a week-long event from November 19. The event will witness the presence of several famous personalities from different fields, including the arts and literary literature.

The university will organise its convocation on November 21. It will be attended by University Chancellor and Governor Anandiben Patel.

The authorities are also planning to host a grand function on the Foundation Day on November 25, marking the end of celebrations.

According to the authorities, guests who have confirmed their participation, physical or virtual, include actor Anupam Kher, director and writer Salim Arif, poet Kumar Vishwas, singer Dharmendra Jai Narain, bhajan singer Anup Jalota and folk singer Malini Awasthi.

The events’ chart reveals that the ceremony will commence with a cultural programme, ‘Awad ki Roshan Chowki’, during which folk singer Padma Shri Malini Awasthi and renowned Indian poet, editor, music and cinema scholar Yatindra Mishra will perform in front of the audience. In the next two days, Mahotsavs with focus on several disciplines, including sports, science and arts, will be held. A Ramleela ballet and heritage walk are also in the itinerary.

Actor Kher will virtually inaugurate the Sahitya Utsav on November 21, and also deliver a motivational speech for students. Salim Arif, director, writer and theatre personality, will return to the campus with ‘Paansa’, a play of global recognition. Written by poet, lyricist and screenwriter Gulzar, the play is based on Pavan K Varma’s long English poem ‘Yudhishthar and Draupadi’. The arts quadrangle of Lucknow University will echo with the voices of the eminent singers such as Dharmendra Jai Narain who will perform at his alma mater and relive his college days. As a student, he was part of a band, Dreams, which was known as the “Beatles of Lucknow University”.

Gulzar has confirmed to the authorities that he will not be able to join the celebrations, but will scribble a few lines for the university.

According to university spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava, the varsity will release a documentary on its 100-year journey, along with a postal stamp, coin, coffee table book and an anthem. The celebrations will include felicitation of illustrious alumni.

The Lucknow University, which celebrates its Foundation Day on November 25, officially came into existence in 1920. Classes started on July 17, 1921, after the University of Lucknow Act received the assent of the Lieutenant-Governor on November 1, 1920 and of the Governor-General on November 25.

