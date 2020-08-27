Anti-Yogi posters crop up in Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Express file photo)

Lucknow police on Wednesday lodged a case against unidentified persons on charges of promoting enmity between different groups after posters all depicting SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as a “saviour of Brahmins” and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in poor light emerged on the walls of official residences of MLAs in Darul Shafa area of the district on Wednesday.

The posters were removed on Wednesday evening.

They carry the name and picture of one Vikas Yadav, claiming to be an office bearer of Samajwadi Party’s student wing Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha. However, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said it was difficult for him to comment as he did not know about the posters or Vikas.

The posters show Akhilesh as “Rakshak Akhilesh” with a “chakra” in one hand next to the picture of Lord Parshuram. Brahmins are shown standing with folded hands and Adityanath wielding a sickle sword.

The posters are peppered with anti-government slogans: “Beti bachao, bhajapa bhagao” (Save daughters, unseat BJP); “Band karo brahmanon par atyachaar” (Stop atrocities against Brahmins); and Na brahstachar, na gunda raj, abki bar Akhilesh sarkar” (No corruption, no rule of gangsters, this time it’s the turn of Akhilesh government).

The poster shows that money is being made in the name of coronavirus. It has caricatures of some ministers.

“An FIR has been registered by the Darul Shafa police outpost in-charge under IPC sections 153 (a) (punishment for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 153 (b) (punishment for imputations and assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 505 (punishment for doing an act with intent to incite any class or community of persons) as well as under Epidemic Diseases Act. The FIR has been registered against unnamed people,” said Anjani Kumar Pandey, Station House Officer of Hazaratganj police station.

The FIR mentions section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act which deals with the lockdown violations.

The SP, BSP and Congress have been targeting the Uttar Pradesh government for alleged atrocities against Brahmins since the gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an “encounter” on July 10.

In his speech in the Assembly, Adityanath had said that those who divided the society by talking about “tilak and taraju” and ordered firing on “Ram bhaktas” were today talking about Ram and Parshuram with the intention to create divisions.

