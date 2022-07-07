scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Anti-Sikh Riots: SIT arrests four more accused in 2 separate cases in Kanpur

SIT member Balendu Bhushan said Kanpur police had earlier filed closure reports in both the cases on different grounds

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 7, 2022 4:50:16 am
1984 anti-Sikh riots, anti-Sikh riot case, 1984 anti-Sikh riot case, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Lucknow, Lucknow news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsEarlier, the SIT had arrested 11 persons in connection with the murder of three persons that took place in Kidwai Nagar area during the violence.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots arrested four persons on Wednesday in connection with two separate cases of violence that occurred in Kanpur after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Wednesday, SIT arrested Sidh Gopal Gupta alias Baboo (66) and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari (58) on charge of dacoity and murder of two persons in Naubasta area of Kanpur district. The agency also arrested Yogesh Sharma (65) and his brother Bharat Sharma who were charged with dacoity and murder of seven persons in Govind Nagar area of the city. In both the cases, the assailants had set ablaze the bodies and the deceased’s houses.

Superintendent of Police and SIT member Balendu Bhushan said Kanpur police had earlier filed closure reports in both the cases on different grounds. “Police are conducting raids to trace other accused in the both cases,” he added.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Earlier, the SIT had arrested 11 persons in connection with the murder of three persons that took place in Kidwai Nagar area during the violence. On June 23, the SIT arrested Jaswant (68), Ramesh Chandra Dixit (62), Ravi Shankar Mishra (76), Bhola (70) and Ganga Baksh Singh (60). On June 15, the agency arrested four others identified as Safiullah (64), Abdul Rehman (65), Vijay Narain Singh, alias Bachan Singh (62) and Yogendra Singh, alias Babban Baba (65) in the case. On June 21, it took Mobin Shah (60) and Amar Singh (61) into custody.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...
Apolitical or adversely political: the debate surrounding the partisan na...Premium
Apolitical or adversely political: the debate surrounding the partisan na...
As one branch shrivels, the Thackeray tree sees another son bloom: Amit, ...Premium
As one branch shrivels, the Thackeray tree sees another son bloom: Amit, ...
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
More Premium Stories >>

The violence that erupted after Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards claimed 127 lives in Kanpur district.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party constituted an SIT in 2019 to probe all 1,251 cases linked to the anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur.

More from Lucknow

The SIT shortlisted 40 of the 1,251 cases that were of serious nature. Of the 40 cases, the Kanpur police have filed chargesheets in 11 and submitted closure reports in the remaining 29. The SIT did not find evidence in nine cases among the 29 in which closure reports were filed.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement