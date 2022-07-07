Anti-Sikh Riots: SIT arrests four more accused in 2 separate cases in Kanpur

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots arrested four persons on Wednesday in connection with two separate cases of violence that occurred in Kanpur after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On Wednesday, SIT arrested Sidh Gopal Gupta alias Baboo (66) and Jitendra Kumar Tiwari (58) on charge of dacoity and murder of two persons in Naubasta area of Kanpur district. The agency also arrested Yogesh Sharma (65) and his brother Bharat Sharma who were charged with dacoity and murder of seven persons in Govind Nagar area of the city. In both the cases, the assailants had set ablaze the bodies and the deceased’s houses.

Superintendent of Police and SIT member Balendu Bhushan said Kanpur police had earlier filed closure reports in both the cases on different grounds. “Police are conducting raids to trace other accused in the both cases,” he added.

Earlier, the SIT had arrested 11 persons in connection with the murder of three persons that took place in Kidwai Nagar area during the violence. On June 23, the SIT arrested Jaswant (68), Ramesh Chandra Dixit (62), Ravi Shankar Mishra (76), Bhola (70) and Ganga Baksh Singh (60). On June 15, the agency arrested four others identified as Safiullah (64), Abdul Rehman (65), Vijay Narain Singh, alias Bachan Singh (62) and Yogendra Singh, alias Babban Baba (65) in the case. On June 21, it took Mobin Shah (60) and Amar Singh (61) into custody.

The violence that erupted after Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh bodyguards claimed 127 lives in Kanpur district.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party constituted an SIT in 2019 to probe all 1,251 cases linked to the anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur.

The SIT shortlisted 40 of the 1,251 cases that were of serious nature. Of the 40 cases, the Kanpur police have filed chargesheets in 11 and submitted closure reports in the remaining 29. The SIT did not find evidence in nine cases among the 29 in which closure reports were filed.