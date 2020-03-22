Anti-CAA stir: Recovery process halted after HC prod, says Lucknow admin

The Allahabad high court Wednesday had suggested to the government to stop all the recovery proceedings till April 6 in order to discourage people from approaching courts in view of coronavirus threat. The Allahabad high court Wednesday had suggested to the government to stop all the recovery proceedings till April 6 in order to discourage people from approaching courts in view of coronavirus threat.

THE LUCKNOW administration on Saturday said the process for recovery over alleged damages to public and private properties during anti CAA protests in the city has been halted owing to a High Court suggestion due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Allahabad high court Wednesday had suggested to the government to stop all the recovery proceedings till April 6 in order to discourage people from approaching courts in view of coronavirus threat.

Speaking on the issue, ADM (Trans Gomti) Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said, “Yes, we have stopped all coercive action regarding the attachment of property in Lucknow city. By coercive action, I mean we will not attach properties and won’t arrest people till April 6 as advised by the High Court.”

Lucknow Tehsildar Shambhu Sharan Singh, responsible for overseeing attachment of properties under the Hasanganj police station, said, “Following the directives of the High court, we will not be doing anything about the recovery process in the city till April 6. Hence, all recovery process in the city has been stopped.”

The Lucknow administration had on Wednesday served notices to 13 people under the Hasanaganj police station for recovery of money for damages during an anti-CAA protest in the area on December 19. A total of Rs 21.76 lakh is supposed to be recovered from the 13 people.

The administration had said that if the 13 people issued recovery notices for damage fail to pay the amount and an additional 10 per cent within a week from Wednesday, they will face jail and their properties will be attached by the administration.

The Lucknow administration had on Tuesday issued “recovery certificates” and “demand notice” to the 13, whose cases come under the jurisdiction of the Hasanganj Police Station.

They are among the 57 people, across four police stations of Lucknow, served notices for recovery of overall Rs 1.55 crore for the destruction of property and assets during the December 19 protests within 30 days or face attachment of properties.

Recently, the administration had put up their photos, names and addresses on hoardings after which the HC directed that the hoardings be taken down.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.