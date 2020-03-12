Anti-CAA protests: Rs 4 lakh recovered for damage to properties in first phase in Firozabad

The UP Police is set to be in the final stages of completing investigation in 343 cases related to the violence across the state during protests. The UP Police is set to be in the final stages of completing investigation in 343 cases related to the violence across the state during protests.

The Firozabad administration made the first set of recovery for damage incurred during violence amid anti-CAA protests on December 20 last year. Approximately Rs 4 lakh was paid by families who had been served recovery notices earlier by the administration.

Firozabad was the worst-hit district in the state as violence broke out following anti-CAA protests and seven persons died.

“The Additional District Magistrate of Sadar division made the recovery of Rs 4 lakh from those who had been served notices. As per calculation, the damage to public property following arson and destruction comes up to Rs 45 lakh and the accused will have to pay for it. More than Rs 40 lakh is still due and the administration is making all efforts to recover the rest of the cost”, said Aditya Prakash Shrivastava, Additional District Magistrate (Firozabad)

According to officials, at least 26 families were served notices as both public and private property was either burnt or destroyed. The notices had been served to accused who work as daily wage labourers, masons among others. Most families alleged that they were not present in the area during violence while some said had been held arbitrarily as the clashes broker out.

On Sunday, administration officials and police officers visited Nalband area, where notices had been served. The residents in the locality collected Rs 4 lakh among them and handed over to the administration, said an official. The recovery process is being carried out in other parts of the city, officials said.

As per official calculations, Nalband area has the maximum monetary damage as massive clashes had broken out on December 20. Besides Nalband, violence spread to Urvashi crossing, Naini area and Rasulpur area.



The violence had left 23 persons dead and 538 others, including 455 policemen, injured. Police have arrested 840 people in connection with the violence across the state

