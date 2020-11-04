Anti-CAA protests Lucknow : Notices put up outside houses of eight persons booked for violence

Violence had broken out in different parts of Lucknow, including Thakurganj area, on December 19 last year during anti-CAA protests.

Lucknow Police has put notices in front of the houses of the eight persons booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly being involved in violence during anti-CAA and NRC protests last December.

Police said that all the eight have been absconding since they were booked for rioting, attempt to murder among others.

SHO (Thakurganj) Rajkumar said, “These eight people are among the 27 booked under the Gangsters Act at the Thakurganj police station in March this year. Out of them, seven had acquired stay on their arrest from the court, while 11 were arrested and one surrendered. The remaining eight are absconding. Therefore, we have posted notices at their houses. We will now move the court seeking permission to attach their properties as part of proceedings under the CrPC rules.”

The 27 people were accused of setting Satkhanda police outpost on fire.

Violence had broken out in different parts of Lucknow, including Thakurganj area, on December 19 last year during anti-CAA protests.

Several vehicles, public properties were set on fire during the protests.

In March this year, Lucknow Police put up hoardings with photographs and addresses of people accused of violence across the Capital.

FIRs had been lodged at several police stations against hundreds of people.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.