Anti-CAA protests: Seized blankets from protesters to disperse ‘outsiders’, says Lucknow police

Photos and videos show Lucknow cops snatching blankets from protesters. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav) Photos and videos show Lucknow cops snatching blankets from protesters. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Amid reports that cops in Lucknow took away blankets and food meant for protesters agitating against the Citizenship law at Ghantaghar near the city’s Rumi Gate on Saturday, Lucknow Police asked people not to spread rumours and said that “blankets were seized after due process” to disperse the crowd.

Similar to the protest at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, the women agitators, who have been sitting on a dharna since Friday alleged that police snatched their food items, cut the power supply at Ghantaghar and locked the nearby public toilet. Many videos have surfaced online in which the cops can be seen taking away blankets from the protesters at Ghantaghar.

Issuing a clarification, Vikas Chandra Tripathi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sunday tweeted, “During an illegal protest at Lucknow’s Ghanta Ghar, some people tried to pitch a tent and they were denied permission. Few people came to the park and started distributing blankets. Many people who were not a part of the protests also started coming to take the blankets. We had to disperse the crowd there. The blankets were seized after due process. Please don’t spread rumours.”

Despite the disruptions, the women continued their protests. Talking to The Indian Express, the women protesting against CAA claimed they had to come out to demonstrate against the new “discriminatory” law as they had seen “how brutal the police and administration can be on men raising their voices.”

At Ghanta Ghar in Lucknow on Saturday (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav) At Ghanta Ghar in Lucknow on Saturday (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

“We started the protest here around 2 pm Friday and our protest is for an indefinite time. Those sitting here are working women or housewives and students and we had no choice but to come out to protest because we all saw what the police did on December 19 to the men protesting against the CAA-NRC. When there are women at least have hope that police will not attack us the way they did to men,” said Fauzia Rana, daughter of well-known Urdu poet Munawwar Rana.

“It was so cold and foggy last night and still we were sitting here. This continues even after police tried to make us leave this place. On Friday late night, we had started a bonfire to counter the cold but some policemen came and poured water on it,” alleged another woman protester. Among the protesters is 28-year-old Marziya, who is sitting at the protest with her three-month-old daughter and belongs to Chaupatiya locality.

(With inputs from ENS)

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd