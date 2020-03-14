Anti-CAA protest: Sambhal admin tells 58 to pay Rs 19.31 lakh in 15 days for damage to properties

Till now, the Lucknow district administration has directed 57 people to pay Rs 1.5 crore, while the Muzaffarnagar district administration has ordered 53 people to pay Rs 23.41-lakh penalty. (Representational Image) Till now, the Lucknow district administration has directed 57 people to pay Rs 1.5 crore, while the Muzaffarnagar district administration has ordered 53 people to pay Rs 23.41-lakh penalty. (Representational Image)

After Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar, and Kanpur, Sambhal and Gorakhpur districts have issued orders for the recovery of damages following the destruction of properties in the violence that erupted in December during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Sambhal’s Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kamlesh Kumar Awasthi has directed 58 people to pay Rs 19.31 lakh in 15 days, while Gorakhpur city ADM Rakesh Pratap Singh held eight persons responsible, and directed them to deposit Rs 90,000 in a week. Both public and private properties were damaged in the violence in which 23 people died across the state. Two of the deaths occurred in Sambhal.

In January, the Sambhal district administration had issued show-cause notices to 70 persons on the basis of reports received from the Chandausi and City Kotwali police stations. The police had prepared the reports on the basis of CCTV footage, photographs, and videos. Eleven roadways buses, CCTV cameras, cars, motorcycles, and cameras of journalists were damaged during the violence on December 19 and 20. The police subsequently filed 12 FIRs in connection with violence, and registered a chargesheet in one case. The other cases are still being investigated.

“Of the total 70 persons, one has obtained stay on notice from Allahabad High Court,” said Awasthi. “In another case, court had directed administration not to make recovery from five other persons till the matter is pending. Six persons have been exonerated on various grounds. Against few persons, police failed to collect any evidence against them while in others notices could not be served because their address could not be located.” If the 58 people served notice fail to pay up, they will be issued “recovery certificate”, said the official. None one of them have been arrested yet.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Pratap Singh said recovery notices had been issued to the eight accused of violence on the basis of a report received from the City Kotwali police station. “Recovery order from one person was issued last week, while against other seven has been ordered now because they filed their replies against the notice later,” added the additional district magistrate. CCTV cameras and barricades put up by the police had been damaged in the violence.

Till now, the Lucknow district administration has directed 57 people to pay Rs 1.5 crore, while the Muzaffarnagar district administration has ordered 53 people to pay Rs 23.41-lakh penalty. The police in Kanpur had directed 21 people to pay Rs 2.83 lakh damages.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.