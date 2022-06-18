Anti-Agnipath protest: Police register case against 400 unknown persons in UP’s Ballia

Police have registered cases against 400 unknown persons in connection with the protests against Centre’s newly announced Agnipath scheme here, an official said on Saturday.

The Government Railway Police too has registered cases against 150 unknown persons, SHO (GRP) Raghvendra Yadav said.

Circle officer Priti Tripathi on Saturday said, “Based on the complaint lodged by the station master of Ballia railway station, a case was registered at 3.30 am against 400 unknown persons under the Railway Act, IPC and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.” “The 109 arrested persons were presented at the court of the city magistrate, who sent them to 14 days of judicial custody,” she said.

She added that efforts are being made to identify those who set a bogey of train on fire and damaged public property.

Protesters had set a rail coach on fire in Ballia, where police lobbed teargas shells to disperse them.

Young men vandalised trains, damaged buses and torched a police outpost on Friday as they protested over the new military recruitment scheme at several places in Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said protests took place at 17 places across the state, including Ballia, Aligarh, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Varanasi.

Ballia District Magistrate Saumya Agarwal said that adequate safety arrangements have been made in the district.

“The sensitive places have been identified, and heavy police force and magistrates have been deployed. Police is on high alert from Saturday early morning, and adequate security arrangements have been made for Ballia railway station,” Agarwal said.

Meanwhile, in Aligarh’s Jattari, a group of protesters set a police vehicle and outpost on fire. A police official was injured during a protest over the scheme there. Jattari is on the highway connecting Aligarh city with Yamuna expressway.

The Aligarh police detained 30 people while an FIR was lodged against more than 150 protesters in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, according to officials.

A flag march was also conducted by police in Aligarh. Several trains were cancelled or held back by the railways to prevent damage.

The Union government on Tuesday unveiled the scheme to induct youths between the ages of 17 and-a-half and 21 years for a four-year tenure in the armed forces and said that 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

The youths to be recruited under the new scheme would be called ‘Agniveer’. A major objective of the scheme is to bring down the average age of military personnel and cut ballooning salary and pension bills.