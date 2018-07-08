Another RSS worker injured in Firozabad shooting, police suspect personal rivalry

Michael was rushed to the Asian hospital in Faridabad, where he succumbed to his injuries. (Representational Image) Michael was rushed to the Asian hospital in Faridabad, where he succumbed to his injuries. (Representational Image)

In the second such incident this week, an RSS worker was attacked in Matsena police station area of Firzoabad on Friday evening. Brijesh Sharma, 55, was on his way home when he was attacked. He suffered injuries on his hand, legs and head. He was rushed to a hospital in Agra where doctors said his condition was stable. No FIR was filed till the time of filing this report. Brijesh Sharma presently holds charge of Vibhag Sanyojak of RSS’s offshoot Dharam Jagran Manch in Mainpuri and Firzoabad, said Arjendra, another RSS workers.

Police said Sharma is also a teacher at a government junior high school in Firozabad. Matsena police station officer (SO) Sunil Kumar Bharadwaj said, “Brijesh Sharma is a resident of Kaneta village and was shot at at around 10 pm. The assailants came from behind on a motorcycle and had their faces masked. When Brijesh raised cried for help, people in the area ran to his aid. Meanwhile, the assailants escaped.”

“We are still awaiting a medical report. A few locals are witness to the incident. Prima facie it appear that the attack was a fallout of a dispute between Brijesh and his neighbour. Around 15 days ago, Brijesh’s children scuffled with their neighbour playing cricket. Later, both families also argued. Matter was resolved when locals intervened, “ said SO Bharadwaj. “Brijesh has named a few of his attackers. Investigation will begin only after an FIR is lodged. The victim’s family has said they will lodge a complaint soon.”

Four days ago 35-year-old Sandeep Sharma was murdered. Police arrested businessman Pawan Upadhyay in connection with the case. They claim the motive was personal rivalry. “Pawan confessed his involvement and said he had hired shooters to kill Sandeep. He had suspected Sandeep of spreading rumours of an alleged extra marital affair. Police have identified the shooters and are on the lookout,” said SP (Firozabad) Rahul Yadavendu. Presented before the media on Thursday after his arrest, however, Pawan denied having confessed and claimed that that he was being framed.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App