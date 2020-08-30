Another minister infected, Covid tally close to 2.20 lakh

Satish Mahana is currently in home isolation.

Cabinet minister Satish Mahana on Saturday said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and isolated himself at home. He is the 11th minister in the UP government who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“After initial symptoms of Covid, I got myself tested Friday and the report came positive,” the Infrastructure & Industrial Development minister tweeted. “I have isolated myself at home on the advice of doctors,” he added.

Two days ago, Cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh had tested positive for novel coronavirus. Two ministers have died from the viral infection.

Meanwhile, 5,684 new cases of Covid were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total count to 2,19,457 on Saturday. The fresh cases were reported from Lucknow (664), Gorakhpur (367), Prayagraj (306) and Kanpur Nagar (300).

At least 62 more people died of the disease, taking the total death count to 3,356.

With the total recovery of 1,62,741 patients, the state now has 53,360 active cases.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that out of them 50.30% are in home isolation.

On Friday, 1,48,147 samples were tested — the highest so far, taking the total tests to 53.50 lakh. Prasad said that the tests included 3,051 pools of five samples each and 258 pools were of 10 samples each. The e-Sanjeevani portal, which has been formed to provide online medical help, counselled more than 1900 people in the last 24 hours, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to ramp up testing to 1.50 lakh per day. The testing is crucial in tackling the menace of coronavirus, he added.

—With PTI Inputs

