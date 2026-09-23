Another key test before 2027: MLC polls

The MLC polls could also test the equations within the Opposition INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly elections, political parties face two critical tests: Rajya Sabha polls and MLC elections. The elections to the 11 Legislative Council seats from Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies will take place on October 23. This will test the ruling NDA’s arithmetic, as well as the Opposition’s cohesion.

High stakes for SP’s LoP position

The 11 Legislative Council elections carry a particularly significant institutional stake for the Samajwadi Party. The elections to the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies are not contested on party symbols, but the elected candidates are counted on the basis of the respective parties’ strength in the Legislative Council.

The 100-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council currently has 10 SP members, putting the party at the 10 per cent threshold required for the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) post in the Upper House of the state legislature.