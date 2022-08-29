scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Another FIR lodged against Azam, businessman says he was threatened

The complainant Shanu had initially filed a case against Azam Khan and others in 2019 for allegedly demolishing his house and decamping with household items, police said.

SP MLA Abdullah Azam protests against the administration for lodging cases against his father Azam Khan, in Rampur, Sunday. PTI

A 34-year-old businessman filed a complaint against SP MLA Azam Khan while alleging that the former state minister’s aides had threatened him with dire consequences if he recorded his statement in a 2019 case in which the politician is an accused in Rampur district. An inquiry was ordered in the case on Saturday, said police.



Station House Officer, Kotwali Police station, Gajendra Tyagi said, “In his complaint to police, Shanu has alleged that over the last 10 days three persons have been regularly threatening him and asking not to record his statement in court in the case.  The three told Shanu that they were sent by Azam Khan. Shanu claims that the last time the three threatened him was on August 24.”

‘“Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary is conducting an inquiry into the matter. The next course of action would be taken on the basis of an inquiry report,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Rampur, Sansar Singh while adding that Shanu has been given police security.

Earlier in August, three complaints had been filed against Azam Khan and others by witnesses and their family members in cases where the SP leader had been named as an accused.

The witnesses and their kin had alleged that they were being threatened by Azam Khan’s aides.

In two of the cases, police registered an FIR against Azam Khan and others. In the third case, Azam Khan’s lawyer Nasir Sultan was also booked along with three others.

Last week, 40-year-old Ikrar had filed an FIR against Sultan and three others for allegedly threatening and abusing him. Ikrar alleged that when his brother Abrar was recording statements in court and he was standing outside the courtroom, the accused came and started abusing and, threatening him, police said. “Abrar signalled me from inside to leave the place and I left,” Ikrar had told the police in his complaint.

On August 17, two separate cases were registered against Azam Khan and unidentified persons for allegedly threatening witnesses.

In the first FIR, the complainant Nanhey alleged that five unidentified persons came to his house and threatened him with dire consequences if he appeared in court against Azam Khan in a case lodged against the SP leader in 2019.

The second FIR was filed on a complaint lodged by Abrar Hussain who alleged that three relatives and associates of Azam Khan forcibly entered his house and pressured him not to record his statement in the case in which he is the complainant. Abrar alleged that the men told him that they were sent by Azam Khan and Azhar, a local resident.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 03:58:05 am
