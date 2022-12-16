Another chargesheet filed against SP MLA Solanki in week span

Kanpur Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in a case of alleged forgery of Aadhaar card, nearly three weeks after registering a case against him in this regard.

This is the second chargesheet filed against Solanki in a week. The first chargesheet was submitted on December 9 in an arson case that was lodged on November 9. Solanki and his brother had surrendered in the arson case in Kanpur days after the forgery case was lodged and four people were arrested.

The forgery FIR was lodged against Solanki and eight others on November 26 for allegedly hatching a conspiracy as part of which the MLA, who was absconding at the time, flew to Mumbai from Delhi by using a fake Aadhaar card.

Kanpur Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said, “The chargesheet submitted on Wednesday evening was filed against the nine people under the same sections as the FIR.”

The case was lodged on November 26 on charges of harbouring an offender, forgery, criminal conspiracy and cheating. The police had said on Sunday they arrested a family of five Bangladesh nationals with a letter allegedly signed by MLA Solanki, authorising them as Indian citizens.

Police had said they “recovered two letters from the accused where Solanki certified that he knows them personally and are Indian nationals”.

Tiwari said, “The process to match the MLA’s signature is ongoing. If the signature on the letter found with the accused (Bangladeshi nationals) matches with that of Solanki, further action will be taken.”

Solanki, who won from Sisamau this year, is currently in jail for allegedly harassing and setting the house of a woman on fire in a bid to capture her land.