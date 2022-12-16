scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Another chargesheet filed against SP MLA Solanki in week span

This is the second chargesheet filed against Solanki in a week. The first chargesheet was submitted on December 9 in an arson case that was lodged on November 9. Solanki and his brother had surrendered in the arson case in Kanpur days after the forgery case was lodged and four people were arrested.

Samajwadi Party, Irfan Solanki, Solanki chargesheet, Kanpur Police, SP MLA Solanki, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsIrfan Solanki is currently in jail in a land grab case

Kanpur Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in a case of alleged forgery of Aadhaar card, nearly three weeks after registering a case against him in this regard.

The forgery FIR was lodged against Solanki and eight others on November 26 for allegedly hatching a conspiracy as part of which the MLA, who was absconding at the time, flew to Mumbai from Delhi by using a fake Aadhaar card.

Kanpur Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said, “The chargesheet submitted on Wednesday evening was filed against the nine people under the same sections as the FIR.”

The case was lodged on November 26 on charges of harbouring an offender, forgery, criminal conspiracy and cheating. The police had said on Sunday they arrested a family of five Bangladesh nationals with a letter allegedly signed by MLA Solanki, authorising them as Indian citizens.

Police had said they “recovered two letters from the accused where Solanki certified that he knows them personally and are Indian nationals”.

Tiwari said, “The process to match the MLA’s signature is ongoing. If the signature on the letter found with the accused (Bangladeshi nationals) matches with that of Solanki, further action will be taken.”

Solanki, who won from Sisamau this year, is currently in jail for allegedly harassing and setting the house of a woman on fire in a bid to capture her land.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-12-2022 at 05:30:01 am
'Scared for 2040': MPs urge check on global warming

