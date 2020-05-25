UP: Another 254 cases, uptick in Noida, Meerut

The highest cases were reported from Noida, where at least 17 people tested positive. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The highest cases were reported from Noida, where at least 17 people tested positive. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

At least 254 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 cases in the state to 6,268 on Sunday. More than half of them – 3,538 – have been discharged. Six more patients died – two in Kanpur City and one each in Aligarh, Azamgarh, Etah and Firozabad – taking the total toll to 161 deaths.

The state, at present, has 2,569 active cases.

The state health department bulletin also said that they have tested 52,954 migrants, of which at least 1,569 have been confirmed Covid-positive.

The highest cases were reported from Noida, where at least 17 people tested positive. Meerut reported 15 more cases along with Deoria, followed by 13 each in Varanasi and Amroha, 12 each in Rampur and Lakhimpur Kheri, 11 in Gonda, nine each in Azamgarh and Bhadohi, eight each in Hapur and Bareilly, seven in Ghaziabad, six each in Agra, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Kannauj, five each in Aligarh, Basti, Sambhal, Fatehpur, Hardoi and Mahoba, four in Unnao and other districts.

A total of 7,575 samples were tested on Saturday. These included 892 pools of five samples each and 202 pools of ten samples. Among these, 172 pools were tested positive.

