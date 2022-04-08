No casualties in Varanasi residential building blaze, cause unknown: Police

A major fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Annapurna Grandeur Apartment in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi late Thursday night. No injuries were reported from the incident, while the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, the police have said.

Complaints about a fire in the residential building, falling under the Sigra Police Station limits, were received at 9 pm on Thursday, ACP (Chetganj) Santosh Kumar Meena told The Indian Express.

The fire was brought under control by midnight after multiple fire-fighting teams were pressed into action. “Not a single injury was reported. All people trapped in the apartment were rescued. We are looking into the reasons for the fire,” said Meena.