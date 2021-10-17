Ankit Das, 2 aides denied bail in Lakhimpur Kheri farmer deaths case

A court in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday rejected bail applications of former Union minister Akhilesh Das’s nephew Ankit Das and his two associates, who are accused in the case of protesting farmers being run over in the district on October 3.

On Wednesday, the court had rejected the bail application of prime accused Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra.

The rejection of bail pleas of Ankit Das, his driver Shekhar Bharti and security guard Lateef came a day before their three-day police custody was to end.

Das and Bharti are residents of Lucknow; Lateef comes from Lakhimpur Kheri.

“Since the lower court has rejected their bail applications, we will soon move the sessions court against it,” defence lawyer Awadesh Kumar Singh said.

Meanwhile, UP Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri deaths and violence is conducting raids at multiple sites to trace Sumit Jaiswal, the complainant in one of the two FIRs lodged in connection with the October 3 incident, when four farmers and a journalist were allegedly run over by a convoy of SUVs, which included a Mahindra Thar owned by Ajay Mishra.

Three others were killed in the subsequent violence at Tikonia.

After the incident, Jaiswal told the media that the incident occurred after miscreants hiding behind farmers attacked the vehicles passing through the area. Jaiswal went absconding after a video emerged on social media, purportedly showing that the vehicle ran over silent protesters.

Police said questioning Jaiswal would bring more clarity in the probe. It is alleged that Jaiswal was in the Thar SUV.

On Friday, SIT began recording statements of people who claimed to be present at the incident site that day. Police had summoned them at the Lakhimpur Kheri Crime Branch office.

On Thursday, the SIT had taken Ankit Das and Lateef to Lucknow. A police team also searched Das’s house and took into custody a pistol and repeater gun, both licensed weapons. “The pistol is (licensed) in Ankit’s name; the other weapon belongs to Lateef,” the defence lawyer said.

Police decided to send both weapons for examination to match with the two bullets recovered from one of the two SUVs set on fire by the protesters after the vehicles ran over some farmers on October 3.