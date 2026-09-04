‘Will kill two more’: New threat video emerges after singer Ankit Baliyan murder

Police said they are looking into the role of two more men lodged in jail in connection with Ankit Baliyan's (L) killing, one of who is Rakesh alias Pampu (R). (Special Arrangement)

As Shamli Police probe the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, a purported video in the name of one of the four men who allegedly shot him dead has surfaced — threatening to kill two more people.

Police have learnt that the video was originally uploaded from abroad in Satyam’s name, one of the accused shooters.

“The cyber department team is gathering details about the video circulating on social media,” said Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh, adding that adequate security arrangements have been put in place at Baliyan’s residence in Muzaffarnagar.

Satyam and another accused, Aryan, are yet to be caught. Both are from Karnal, Haryana, and are alleged members of the Jitender Gogi gang. Police said they carry a reward of Rs 1 lakh each.