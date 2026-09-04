‘Will kill two more’: New threat video emerges after singer Ankit Baliyan murder

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As Shamli Police probe the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan, a purported video in the name of one of the four men who allegedly shot him dead has surfaced — threatening to kill two more people.
Police have learnt that the video was originally uploaded from abroad in Satyam’s name, one of the accused shooters.
“The cyber department team is gathering details about the video circulating on social media,” said Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh, adding that adequate security arrangements have been put in place at Baliyan’s residence in Muzaffarnagar.
Satyam and another accused, Aryan, are yet to be caught. Both are from Karnal, Haryana, and are alleged members of the Jitender Gogi gang. Police said they carry a reward of Rs 1 lakh each.
Two more shooters in the Baliyan case were killed in an encounter last week.
Baliyan allegedly came on the radar of the Gogi gang after appearing in the song, ‘Bhari court mein goli marenge meri jaan’.
Police said gang members reportedly believed that the song’s lyrics mocked Jitender Gogi’s killing inside a Delhi courtroom in 2021 by his arch-rival Tillu Tajpuriya. They also accused Baliyan of releasing the song in alleged collusion with the Tillu gang.
Gangsters to be questioned
Singh said they are also looking into the role of two more men lodged in jail in connection with Baliyan’s killing.
The two suspects are Rohit Rana alias Rohit Moi, lodged in Tihar Jail, and Rakesh alias Pampu, held at Karnal Jail in Haryana.
Police said they allegedly run the Gogi gang from behind bars and are said to have worked with gangster Rahul to orchestrate Baliyan’s killing.
An official said Shamli Police have obtained Rakesh’s production remand from the local court and are likely to bring him to Uttar Pradesh for questioning.
Gangster seeks ‘protection for his life’
Rakesh, meanwhile, has sought heightened security if the UP Police takes him into custody, including handcuffing and leg-cuffing during transit.
In a letter sent through his lawyer to the Shamli and Karnal police, as well as the Director General of Prisons, Haryana, Rakesh sought protection for his life.
He wrote that his safety must be ensured strictly as per law and existing directions of the High Court.
He requested that his entire transit — from departure to return — be continuously videographed wherever legally permissible. He wrote that the transport vehicle should be escorted by armed police personnel.
He also sought that measures such as handcuffing and leg-cuffing be applied during transit, strictly as per law and judicial guidelines, to ensure his safe custody and personal security.
A senior police officer confirmed that the letter had been received and was being examined. He added that police would soon approach the court seeking a warrant to question Rohit Moi.
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