scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 11, 2020
Top news

Animal husbandry scam: Non-bailable warrant issued against IPS officer

A total of 17 people, including Sen and another senior IPS officer Dinesh Dubey, are accused in the case lodged at Hazratganj police station. Both Sen and Dubey are DIG-ranked officers who are currently under suspension.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | December 11, 2020 2:19:46 pm
DIG-rank officers suspended, UP Special Task Force, Lucknow news, UP news, Indian express newsArvind Sen and DC Dubey.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against senior IPS officer Arvind Sen by an Anti-Corruption Court in Lucknow on Thursday in connection with a Rs 9.72-crore scam in the state animal husbandry department.

Lucknow ACP (Gomti Nagar) Shweta Srivastava, who is probing the case, said: “We had also applied for a non-bailable warrant against another accused, but the court has approved it only for Sen.”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The case pertains to Indore businessman Manjeet Singh Bhatiya who was duped of Rs 9.72 crore on the pretext of getting a tender in the UP Animal Husbandry Department.

Dubey was posted as DIG (rules and manuals) before he was suspended in August, while Sen was posted as DIG, PAC, Agra. So far, police have arrested 13 people in the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 11: Latest News

Advertisement