Animal husbandry scam: Non-bailable warrant issued against IPS officer

A non-bailable warrant was issued against senior IPS officer Arvind Sen by an Anti-Corruption Court in Lucknow on Thursday in connection with a Rs 9.72-crore scam in the state animal husbandry department.

Lucknow ACP (Gomti Nagar) Shweta Srivastava, who is probing the case, said: “We had also applied for a non-bailable warrant against another accused, but the court has approved it only for Sen.”

The case pertains to Indore businessman Manjeet Singh Bhatiya who was duped of Rs 9.72 crore on the pretext of getting a tender in the UP Animal Husbandry Department.

Dubey was posted as DIG (rules and manuals) before he was suspended in August, while Sen was posted as DIG, PAC, Agra. So far, police have arrested 13 people in the case.

