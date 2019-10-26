In UP anganwadis to be converted into pre-primary schools: Yogi

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to turn anganwadi centres across the state into pre-primary schools where three-year-olds would be prepared for progressing to class I, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Kanya Sumangalam Yojna, the CM said the plan would be put into effect from the next academic session. Adityanath said the move comes after a request made by Governor Anandiben Patel in this regard.

“Our government is making efforts. There was also a request from Governor, who asked: ‘Why should children wait to be five years old to get admission in Basic Education Schools, why can’t we give them admission before that’?,” Adityanath said.

“On her direction, the government has made an arrangement that now for basic education schools, we will turn anganwadi centres into pre-primary schools, where three-year-olds would study for a year,” he added.

Under the Kanya Sumangalam Yojna, the government will give Rs 15,000 to girls in six phases — from birth to the time they get admission in intermediate college. The government has set aside budget of Rs 1,200 crore in the current fiscal for the scheme, Adityanath said.