Anamika Shukla Fraud row: Documents of all school teachers to be checked, STF to probe larger nexus

A Gonda woman, who claimed to be the “real”Anamika Shukla, furnished her documents to District Basic Education Officer Indrajit Prajapati in Lucknow on Tuesday. (PTI photo) A Gonda woman, who claimed to be the “real”Anamika Shukla, furnished her documents to District Basic Education Officer Indrajit Prajapati in Lucknow on Tuesday. (PTI photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced that a dedicated team will be formed to check documents of all teachers, days after some government teachers were found to be using the same documents of one Anamika Shukla for recruitment.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to constitute a dedicated team to verify documents of teachers appointed in schools under the departments of secondary education, higher education, basic education, social welfare and at Kasturba Gandhi Ballika Vidyalayas (KGBV).

“Stringent action should be initiated against the defaulters,” a government order quoted the chief minister as saying at a meeting at his home.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “We will follow a zero-tolerance policy (on fraud and corruption) and action will be taken immediately.”

Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) was recently asked to probe a “larger nexus”. At least three KGBV teachers were arrested for allegedly impersonating as Anamika Shukla and a man for facilitating the alleged fraud in the recruitment process. STF Inspector General Amitabh Yash said, “We will be investigating the larger nexus as police stations in districts probe their cases.”

The alleged fraud is spread over nine districts: Baghpat, Varanasi, Kasganj, Amethi, Aligarh, Raebareli, Allahabad, Saharanpur and Ambedkar Nagar. According to the state government, lakhs were withdrawn in salaries by fake Anamika Shuklas.

Almost a week ago, a woman from Gonda district claimed that she is the “real” Anamika Shukla and that she has never worked as a government teacher. She met Gonda Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Indrajit Prajapati and furnished her “origingal” documents. “I came to know through the media that several people were using my documents and working as government teachers. I am the real Anamika Shukla and hence, I came with my original documents to the district Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA),” the “real” Shukla told reporters in Gonda. She said she had applied for the government job at KGBVs in four districts – Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Basti, Mirzapur and Lucknow – but did not attend the counselling process due to personal reasons. Gonda BSA Prajapati suspect that her educational certificates seem to have been forged in one the four districts. He said all her documents are genuine. She was on Sunday hired as a teacher in a private school in Gonda.

Last week, Basic Education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi said at least six teachers posing as Anamika Shukla have withdrawn salaries worth Rs 12,24,700.

The alleged fraud was unravelled when a digital framework, called Prerna, alerted officials about some teachers with identical documents in March. At the time, the probe was delayed due to the lockdown.

But the investigation picked up pace when a teacher, identified as Supriya, from Kasganj was arrested when she visited the BSA office to resign on June 6. Two more were arrested from Ambedkar Nagar and Aligarh on Friday and Sunday.

The woman arrested on Sunday has been identified as Babli Yadav, working as a teacher in a KGBV in Aligarh’s Bijauli village. Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said Babli Yadav, using the alias of Anamika Shukla, has confessed to the police that her sister-in-law Sarita Yadav too has secured the job of a teacher at a college in Soran in Allahabad district using the same pseudonym.

In her confession, Babli also told police that she had secured forged identification documents, including an Aadhar Card and a bank account passbook, in the name of Anamika Shukla, showing herself to be the daughter of one Subhash Chandra Shukla of Bewar village in Mainpuri district, said SSP Muniraj.

She also told police that she managed to secure the fictitious identity with the help from Mainpuri resident Parshotam alias Guru and his friend Rajbeti, whom she knew as friends of her brother-in-law Ballu Yadav of Sahadpur village in the same district, said the SSP.

Police teams have been dispatched to Mainpuri and other neighbouring districts to nab Parshotam and Rajbeti who are still at large, the SSP said.

(With PTI inputs)

