A new open-air theatre at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya is set to become a permanent address for cultural performances, with the Uttar Pradesh government planning programmes through the year to draw visitors beyond the mega Deepotsav show which was held on November 7.

Built as part of the state’s tourism development initiative, the theatre is being positioned as a year-round cultural destination for programmes related to Ram Navami, 14 Kosi and Panchkosi Parikramas, and other periods of high pilgrim footfall.

The plan is to involve local Ramlila troupes, bhajan groups, folk performers, students and cultural institutions. The government is also considering curated access for digital creators to document performances and local traditions.