An activist and a journalist: The two ‘locals’ who signed Kappan’s bail sureties

When Siddique Kappan was granted bail by the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High in a case of alleged money laundering, the biggest challenge his lawyers faced was to arrange two persons from Uttar Pradesh willing to sign sureties for the Kerala-based journalist.

The lawyers, having experienced difficulty in arranging sureties for Kappan in the other case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), sought help from journalists and activists.

Kappan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police along with three others — Athikur Rehman, Alam and Masood — in October 2020 when he was on his way to Hathras district, where a Dalit woman was killed after allegedly being gangraped.

Kappan’s lawyer Mohammad Dhanish KS said they had a difficult time arranging the sureties in the first case in which his client was granted bail by the Supreme Court in September last year. “In the first case, it took us 10 days to find two people willing to sign sureties for him. The court had mandated local sureties from UP, while all of us are from Kerala and don’t know people here. In the first case, former Lucknow University and prominent activist Roop Rekha Verma and one other person signed sureties for Kappan. But we knew it would be an uphill task to find two people in UP again,” Danish added.

“We got in touch with Kappan’s friends in Delhi media circle and they started putting out messages on WhatsApp asking for two people to volunteer for this. Then, two people came forward and said they will sign the sureties on behalf of Kappan,” Danish added. The two persons who signed Kappan’s surety after the hunt that lasted at least a few days are Lucknow-based activist Alleemullah Khan and Kumar Sauvir, an independent journalist.

While granting him bail on December 23, the Allahabad High Court had mandated “two local and reliable sureties” and a personal bond for Kappan to submit before walking out of jail. The amount was fixed at Rs 1 lakh for the two sureties by a court in Lucknow.

Granting him bail in the money laundering case, the High Court noted that “except for allegations that Rs 5,000 was transferred in the bank account of co-accused, Atikur Rahman, there is no other transaction, either in the bank account of the accused-applicant or in the bank account of co-accused”.

Advertisement

Kappan was booked under provisions of the UAPA, accusing him of attempt to create unrest and instigate protests in connection with the Hathras incident. He was granted bail in the case by the top court on September 9 last year, but could not be released as he was also booked in a money laundering case by the ED.

In the ED case, Kappan was accused along with office-bearers of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its student wing Campus Front of India. It was claimed by the agency that the organisation funded and participated in anti-CAA protests of 2019-20, the February 2020 Delhi riots and the Hathras protests.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Friday evening, activist and author Aleemullah Khan said that it “was a simple choice for him to stand with Kappan in this time of need”.

Advertisement

“I was told by a friend that Mr Kappan’s lawyers were looking for two people to sign his sureties. I had followed the case in the newspapers since the beginning and knew that it was a matter of suppression of an independent voice and human rights. The atmosphere in the country is so bad that free voices are being crushed. Any way to express dissent is the responsibility of every citizen,” said Khan, who submitted his car’s papers as surety.

.After his release, Kappan met all four people who signed sureties on his behalf and thanked them in person. While activist Khan was present outside the Lucknow prison when he was released, Kappan met the other three at their residences in the city on Thursday before leaving for New Delhi, where he is mandated to stay for six weeks as per his bail conditions in the UAPA case.