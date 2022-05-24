AMU woman scholar ‘tries to kill herself’, blames supervisors

A woman PhD student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Sunday allegedly tried to die by suicide.

In her complaint to the AMU administration, the scholar, who is currently admitted to a hospital, accused two of her supervisors of exerting pressure on her. It has been alleged that the supervisors refused to let the woman submit her PhD thesis, leading her to take the extreme step.

The AMU administration has constituted a fact-finding committee to look into the allegations levelled by the scholar, and submit a report in three days.

“She has alleged in her complaint that her two supervisors — Dr Mehdi Hayat Shahi, assistant professor at the Interdisciplinary Brain Research Centre, and Professor Moinuddin, co-supervisor at Department of Biochemistry, drove her to take the extreme step,” said AMU Proctor Mohd Wasim Ali.

“The supervisors were apparently refusing to let her submit her PhD thesis… We will give a chance to the other side to send forward their version,” said the proctor.

“Considering the seriousness of the matter, the vice-chancellor has constituted a fact-finding inquiry committee (FFIC). The committee will examine all the aspects of the matter and will submit its report,” AMU Public Relations Officer Omar Peerzada said.

Sources said the scholar, who is in her early 30s and pursuing PhD from Interdisciplinary Brain Research Centre on the campus, consumed a large number of sleeping pills on Sunday when she was alone at her rented apartment near the campus.

“When her husband returned, he found her unwell and took her to a hospital. At the hospital, the woman gave a written complaint against her supervisors to the hospital administration,” said an official.