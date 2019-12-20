AMU violence: Police charge 26 people for attempt to murder

Several Aligarh Muslim University students are sitting on an indefinite strike, demanding judicial enquiry into the May 2 violence (Source-Express photo by Pallav Bhuyan) Several Aligarh Muslim University students are sitting on an indefinite strike, demanding judicial enquiry into the May 2 violence (Source-Express photo by Pallav Bhuyan)

Aligarh police have charged 26 people for an attempt to murder in connection with the Sunday night violence at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) against the citizenship law and police action on students of Jamia Millia University in Delhi.

The FIR stated that students fired at police with countrymade pistols. Among those named in the FIR are outgoing Aligarh Students’ Union president Salman Imtiyaz and other office-bearers. “The students gathered at Bab-e-Syed gate (of AMU) and began protesting against the citizenship law and in support of the students of Jamia Millia University. The crowd was incited by student leaders. The crowd then broke the gate and began pelting stones at the police. The crowd became further agitated and broke the gate. After which the protesters fired with country-made pistols and pelted stones at policemen with the intention of killing them,” the FIR stated.

According to the FIR, the police barricades placed in front of the proctor’s office were damaged by the mob. The FIR also stated that police initially made public announcements calling for maintaining peace, but to “contain the crowd of 1,200-1,300 people”, they had to resort to lathicharge and tear gas shelling.

According to police, 21 security personnel were injured in the protests out of which three were hospitalised. University officials, on the other hand, had said that four students were injured in the clashes. The students though put the number of those injured between 25 and 30. The university on Monday had declared early winter vacation and postponed exams.

No arrests have been made, a senior police official said.

File replies, orders HC

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government and the AMU administration to file its replies within two weeks on a plea about police resorting to lathicharge and using tear gas shells against students who were protesting against the new citizenship law.

