Pained by police action on students, regret what happened: AMU V-C

Days before Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is set to reopen after the winter break, Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday expressed “pain” over the December 15 incident in which several students were injured in police action after he allowed security forces to enter the campus.

In a letter addressed to students, the V-C wrote, “I am deeply pained by the turn of events that occurred on December 15, especially the injuries caused by police action and the mental trauma some have suffered. To them and the families, I say that I regret what happened. The decision taken on the night of December 15 was in good faith and with a clear conscience. Primarily, it was aimed to disperse the charged-up students who had got carried away with false rumours of the death of two students in Jamia Millia Islamia. When we saw the situation going out of hand, it was imperative to act appropriately.”

Mansoor said he looks forward to seeing the students on the campus and assured commitment for a dialogue on issues and interests of students. “I am writing this letter to you (students) at a very critical juncture and I look forward to having students on the campus as the university opens.”

Mansoor said that he respects the spirit of students for carrying out protests peacefully to draw the nation’s attention to laws which they feel are “objectionable”. “The students have a full right to share their views on any subject in peaceful and democratic manners. The (university) administration and I have no intention to subvert student rights. A robust democracy relies on active participation of its citizens, especially the young who are the future of the country,” the Vice-Chancellor wrote.

He emphasised that all the decisions taken by him in the last two-and-a-half years as V-C have been in the interest of students and the institution. He urged students to feel free to voice their concerns to get them addressed.

