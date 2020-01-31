AMU V-C promises no harassment, exam boycott enters Day 4

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 72nd death anniversary, the students held a candle light march and protested the incident at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia where a student was shot at during an anti-CAA rally on Thursday. (File photo) On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 72nd death anniversary, the students held a candle light march and protested the incident at Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia where a student was shot at during an anti-CAA rally on Thursday. (File photo)

Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Thursday assured the students that “no innocent person or student will be harassed or targeted” even as the exam boycott at the AMU’s engineering college continued for the fourth successive day.

According to a statement issued by the varsity, the V-C, in a video released on Thursday, said, “As far as other grievances of students are concerned, everything will be discussed once normalcy is restored.”

He appealed to students and members of the teaching staff to “help maintain normalcy and functioning of academic activities in a peaceful manner”.

He pointed out that “he is remorseful of the December 15 incident” and that he has already written letters to the students and the AMU community “expressing sorrow for the students who suffered injuries that night”.

“We are always depended on our proctorial team and pro-proctors and members of the teaching staff to sort out any issue, and we will keep depending on them in the future too,” said Mansoor.

Meanwhile, protests at AMU’s women college against the new citizenship law intensified on Thursday with hundreds of students blocking its entry points. The protesters, including schoolgirls, locked the gates from inside and formed a human chain to prevent teaching staff from entering the campus on Marris Road. A university official said police had been posted at the college gates as a precautionary measure. He added, “While a section of the girls are ready to end the deadlock and resume attending classes, some others are still refusing.”

However, the boycott of examinations at the varsity’s Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology continued for the fourth consecutive day. AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada said some classes were held for the first time to end the impasse after Prof Sufiyan Beg, principal of the engineering college, assured the students that their demands raised during Wednesday’s meeting with the V-C would be considered favourably.

“Talks are underway with the protesters to resolve the situation,” the spokesman said

But the AMU Students Coordination Committee announced that they will not vacate the campus till their demands are met even if the university authorities shut down the varsity.

The university administration confirmed that a protest was held against the incident in Jamia. “The students of AMU did hold a protest against the incident in Jamia Millia Islamia inside the varsity campus and it was peaceful,” said Shafe Kidwai, member and in charge of public relations of AMU. Faizul Hasan, former students’ union president who was part of the candlelight march, said, “The firing at the Jamia student shows Sangh’s mentality. We took out a march against the firing,” said Hasan.

— With pTI inputs

