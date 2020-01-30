AMU V-C makes ‘final appeal’ to students: Return to your classes

Even as the university reopened on January 13 after it was shut on December 15 following protests against the alleged police action, the students have been boycotting classes. Even as the university reopened on January 13 after it was shut on December 15 following protests against the alleged police action, the students have been boycotting classes.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Wednesday made a “final appeal” to the students, urging them to call off their boycott of classes and examinations.

Even as the university reopened on January 13 after it was shut on December 15 following protests against the alleged police action, the students have been boycotting classes.

“I appeal to all my students whose future is foremost on my mind, not to fall prey to rumours, propaganda spread by vested interests and to appear in the examinations and attend classes,” the statement issued by the Vice-Chancellor read.

Mansoor said that the university “cannot allow chaos, disorder and undesirable activities which will tarnish the name of the university”, adding that he is writing to “dispel apprehensions, rumour-mongering and false news circulating on the AMU campus in an effort to save the academic future of the student community”.

“If the examination and classes are prevented from being held by some misguided elements, there will be no justification of keeping the university open and allowing 23,000 students to sit idle on the university campus,” Mansoor said, adding that even parents of the students would not want their wards to remain on the campus without academic activity as law and order issues could arise.

“This is my last appeal to all, to maintain peace and tranquillity in the campus and to please appear in the exams and attend classes from January 30, 2020. Already 18 days have gone by without any academic activity.”

“We rescheduled the leftover examinations from January 27, but some misguided persons, including outsiders, are not allowing examinations to be held and are locking the examination centres/departments and physically preventing students to appear in the examination. They are also threatening many students,” the V-C said in the appeal.

Will act against students protesting Sharjeel’s arrest: AMU

\The AMU administration on Wednesday said that it will initiate action against students found “protesting” against the arrest of JNU student Sharjeel Imam on the campus late Tuesday evening.

The AMU administration said that they are identifying the students who took part in the protest. “A section of students took part in the protest. It did not last for very long. We are identifying those who took part in the protest and action will be taken against them,” said Shafe Kidwai, member and in charge of public relations of AMU.

Sharjeel was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on Tuesday for making allegedly inflammatory speeches. He has booked for sedition.

