AMU suspends student who ‘raised religious slogan’ on R-Day

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) authorities on Friday suspended a first-year undergraduate student for allegedly raising religious slogans soon after the Republic Day function on the campus a day before.

The student was participating in the function as a National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet.

The varsity ordered an inquiry into the matter after police recommended action while sharing a video of the incident wherein the student is heard chanting the slogan ‘Allah-hu-Akbar (God is great). The sloganeering took place soon after the vice-chancellor left the spot.

“On the basis of the preliminary inquiry report, we suspended Wahidduzzaman, a student of BA first year, as per the university rules. Wahidduzzaman is a native of West Bengal and stays outside the college campus,” said university proctor Wasim Ali.

Wahidduzzaman’s cellphone was switched off and the university authorities were not able to contact him till Friday evening.

The proctor said though only one person is seen raising slogans in the video clip, an inquiry is still being conducted whether any other person was supporting him. After completion of the inquiry, the report would be submitted before a six-member disciplinary committee of the university.