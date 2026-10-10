AMU Students’ Union polls to be held after 8 years; protesting students burst crackers

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in will hold its students’ union elections on November 5, 2026, after an eight-year gap. The university on Friday announced that vote counting will begin at 7 pm on the same day, following a meeting with students who had been protesting for 20 days.

The breakthrough came after extensive negotiations between the university administration and student representatives.

Acceding to another major demand by the protesting students, the university removed Proctor Professor Mohammad Naveed Khan from his post and replaced him with Professor Nafees Ahmad Ansari, chairperson of the Department of Political Science.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

As soon as the announcement came, AMU students burst firecrackers, carried out victory processions and raised slogans.