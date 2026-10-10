AMU Students’ Union polls to be held after 8 years; protesting students burst crackers

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Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in will hold its students’ union elections on November 5, 2026, after an eight-year gap. The university on Friday announced that vote counting will begin at 7 pm on the same day, following a meeting with students who had been protesting for 20 days.
The breakthrough came after extensive negotiations between the university administration and student representatives.
Acceding to another major demand by the protesting students, the university removed Proctor Professor Mohammad Naveed Khan from his post and replaced him with Professor Nafees Ahmad Ansari, chairperson of the Department of Political Science.
As soon as the announcement came, AMU students burst firecrackers, carried out victory processions and raised slogans.
“With the announcement of the election and the removal of the proctor, we have brought our protest, which had been going on since September 21, to an end. Yasir Fahad, an MA student who was on hunger strike, has also broken his fast. We will be the first university in the state to hold a student union election after such a long gap,” said postgraduate student Abu Maaz, one of the students leading the protest.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Naima Khatoon then went to the protest site herself and offered Yasir Fahad a glass of juice, formally bringing his fast to an end.
Huzaifa Aamir Rashadi, the outgoing secretary of the AMU Students’ Union, who also visited the campus to back the protesting students, said: “I had gone to support the students who were protesting. I welcome the university’s decision to hold the student union elections. This announcement is a victory for the university’s students.”
Maaz said the students started the protest inside the campus after the university administration failed to give any assurance on their demand to hold the student union elections.
The same day, Yasir Fahad went on a hunger strike. As the days passed, more students joined the cause. Former students of the university also visited the campus in solidarity with the protest, even as several rounds of talks were being held between the university administration and a students’ delegation.
Asked why students were demanding the removal of Proctor Professor Naveed Khan, Maaz said they were dissatisfied with his functioning, alleging that he often acted against students’ interests. He also claimed the proctor used various tactics to pressure them into calling off the protest.
In a press note, the university said Professor Javaid Talib of the Department of Law has been appointed chief election officer for the AMU Students’ Union (AMUSU) elections, while Professor Nazia Hasan of the Department of English at Women’s College has been named chief election officer for the elections to the Undergraduate Students’ Union of Women’s College.
The date for filing nomination papers at the AMUSU office is October 29.
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