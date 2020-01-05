UP: AMU students plan march on Monday, police say won’t object

The march is scheduled to be held from the mass communication department to the Bab-e-Syed gate in the university premises. The march is scheduled to be held from the mass communication department to the Bab-e-Syed gate in the university premises.

A ‘TIRANGA Yatra’ is scheduled to be held on the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) premises on Monday in protest against the citizenship law and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The march is scheduled to be held from the mass communication department to the Bab-e-Syed gate in the university premises.

On Saturday, even as the Aligarh police said the students had taken permission from the varsity administration in this regard, AMU spokesperson Shafe Kidwai denied having “official communication” about such a march.

Mohammad Imran, a PhD scholar at the computer science department, said a call [for the march] was given through social media. “We don’t know who has given the call. A poster for the event was circulated on social media and it will be attended by several students of the university. The AMU coordination committee members will also attend it,” claimed Imran, who is also a member of the committee.

The AMU coordination committee has been organising panel discussions and other events against the new citizenship law and NRC. The committee was formed last month “for the coordination of events against the CAA-NRC issue”.

Speaking about the proposed march, former AMU students’ union vice-president Hamza Sufyan said, “Everyone has a right to gather in a peaceful manner. Nobody knows who has given the call, but the event is being organised Monday. The AMU Students’ Union has not given the call. It has been given through social media by individual students and has been shared widely on social media.”

The university administration claimed that they came to know of such a march through media reports. “Officially, we have not had communication about the march from students. I have come to know of such a march through media reports and posts on social media. Such protests are being held every day on campus in a peaceful manner. If it (march) is peaceful, the university won’t object to it,” said Shafe Kidwai, in-charge of Public Relations of AMU.

Asked if police know about the proposed march, Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhary said it was scheduled to be held on the varsity premises. “It will be held inside the campus and I have been told that the students have permission from the varsity administration. We will not object to it because it is within the premises of the varsity,” said Kulhary.

Faizul Hasan, former President AMUSU (2016-17), said that the call has been given by students from different departments. “It is being supported by the AMU Coordination Committee,” said Hasan.

Hasan, who is part of committee said that march will be peaceful and intends to show that the protests against CAA-NRC “will not stop even though the administration has extended winter vacations” at the university.

Iqra Javed, a student of B.Sc second year, department of Geography, said the call was given by students from different departments. “It is being supported by the AMU coordination committee,” claimed Javed.

Javed, who also is a member of the committee, “The intention of the protests is to make sure the voices of students against CAA-NRC and NPR are heard,” Javed added.

