AMU student assaults peer with cricket bat, booked for attempted murder

An Aligarh Muslim University student struck another on the head with a cricket bat after a disagreement during a match and has been taken into custody, police said Thursday.

The assailant, Shobhit Singh, has been booked for attempted murder while the victim, Sajid Hussain from Jammu and Kashmir, was admitted to hospital in critical condition. He is now stable.

Aligarh Police said the 2nd-year B.Tech students knew each other and stayed in the same hostel. The incident on Wednesday followed a previous altercation between the two, in which Shobhit allegedly threatened Sajid.

In a Hindi statement posted on Twitter, Aligarh Police said: “…the attacking student was immediately taken into custody. Legal action has been taken by registering a case. The situation at the spot is peaceful.”

Police officer Shwetabh Pandey said: “Both students were playing cricket, with Shobhit batting and Sajid bowling. When the ball went near the boundary, they disagreed over whether it was a four or not. In the fight, Shobhit had hit Sajid’s head with a cricket bat.”

AMU students protested in the aftermath of the incident at the institution. The J&K Students’ Association condemned the incident in a social media statement, demanding Shobhit’s rustication.

AMU Proctor Wasim Ali said: “Sajid has been hospitalised at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College with a head injury. His condition is stable and he is able to speak. There was an altercation between the two a few days back, which was mentioned in an office memo suspending Shobhit.”

Advertisement

The memo to Shobhit, dated Wednesday, states: “Sajid was rescued by his friends… he has been admitted in critical condition for further treatment. It has been further alleged that you in the recent past also threatened him of dire consequences over some issues.”

A case has been registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) at the Civil Lines police station. In June, a B.Sc student had been booked for attempt to murder at AMU after he allegedly attacked another student with a knife over a library seating dispute.