AMU Kashmiri students reject Yogi Adityanath event on Article 370

Students Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who hail from the Valley, invited by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a discussion on Article 370 and other issues, have refused to take part in the event. Meanwhile, students from other institutes from three districts of western Uttar Pradesh reached Lucknow Friday to attend the event, sources said.

Adityanath is scheduled to hold a discussion on several issues, including Article 370, with Kashmiri students studying in institutes in Aligarh, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts in Lucknow on Saturday.

Shafe Kidwai, member and in charge of public relations at AMU, said the university had informed the students about the event, but got no response. “We had told the students about the event on Tuesday. But none of them came forward to take part in it. We can’t force any student to take part in an event,” Kidwai told The Indian Express Friday. Information Department Director Shishir Singh told The Indian Express that nearly 100 Kashmiri students would reach Lucknow Friday. “They are coming from different institutes in the three districts and will take part in the discussion on Saturday at 11 am at the CM’s residence,” Singh said.

Mubashir Shah, a PhD student at AMU who hails from Anantnag, said, “The CM does not have jurisdiction on removal of special status in J&K. If someone from the government wanted to have deliberations with us on the issue, it should either be the Prime Minister or the Home Minister…”