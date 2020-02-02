AMU fact-finding panel starts probe in December 15 violence

Students and faculty of AMU wishing to depose have been asked to give a written submission by February 7. (File photo) Students and faculty of AMU wishing to depose have been asked to give a written submission by February 7. (File photo)

The fact-finding committee constituted by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to probe into the violence on campus on December 15 last year has started it proceedings, a statement by the university said Saturday.

On the night of December 15 last year, an alleged police crackdown on AMU campus had led to six students suffering injuries. The alleged crackdown happened during a protest by students of the varsity against alleged police action at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi amid anti-CAA protests. “The university has constituted a fact-finding inquiry committee headed by Justice V K Gupta (retired) to inquire into the entire sequence of events/incidents which occurred in the university from December 13 to the night of December 15/16, 2019, which in turn led to disturbances in the university,” read the statement.

Students and faculty wishing to depose have been asked to give a written submission by February 7.

