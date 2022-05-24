AMU cancels last day of fest: Admin blames overcrowding

Even as the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Sunday announced that it would cancel the varsity’s ongoing literary festival because “the overcrowding at the venue was leading to a law and order issue”, the varsity’s students alleged that the last day of the event was cancelled because of “pressure from the government.”

The literary festival kicked off on Friday and was being organised by AMU’s Cultural Education Centre (CEC). However, it was cancelled on the last day.

Sabeeh Ahmad, a member of the University Debating and Literary Club, which was helping CEC organise the event, said the administration shut down the auditorium where Sunday’s events were to be held without any prior notice. “We had made all preparations, and it was suddenly shut down. We were told that the event was cancelled,” said Ahmad.

Meanwhile, there were many voices on the campus alleging that the event was shelved due to “pressure from government” and over the “topics of discussions” lined up for Sunday.

“Some of the guests invited for Sunday’s programmes have been critical of the government in the past and the university administration was being pressured by the government, which is why the event was cancelled,” said a student.