In UP village, how anganwadi worker’s house turned into illegal sex-determination clinic

To verify, police asked a pregnant woman living in Haryana to act as a decoy and sent her to the clinic, where she met one of the suspects who told her the procedure for the sex determination would cost Rs 35,000. (Representational image/File)

An undercover pregnant woman, an operation across state lines, and a portable ultrasound machine hidden inside an anganwadi worker’s house — an alleged illegal sex-determination racket in Amroha was busted in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police on Wednesday.

Police alleged the network ferried pregnant women from Haryana to Uttar Pradesh to evade scrutiny, charging Rs 35,000 per test.

The operation began after Haryana Police received an input about a suspected prenatal sex-determination racket linked to a clinic in Sonipat, which was allegedly arranging illegal tests for pregnant women from Rohtak, Jhajjar and nearby districts.

Amroha Superintendent of Police, Lakhan Singh Yadav, said the operation was carried out on information shared by Haryana authorities. “A raid was conducted following the tip-off, leading to the exposure of the racket. The full extent of the operation will become clearer after a thorough investigation,” he said.