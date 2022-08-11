Man accused in rape case arrested after woman ‘dies by suicide’

August 11, 2022 8:53:47 am
Amroha police Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man accused in a rape case after the woman complainant died by suicide, police said.
A suicide note was recovered from the woman’s home in which she blamed the accused for taking her life, they added.
According to the police, the woman’s family alleged that the accused had been harassing her after being released from jail on bail. A case was registered against four persons including the rape accused, his brother and friends on charges of abetment of suicide. Police also arrested a friend of the accused on Wednesday.
“The woman’s elder brother found her body in her room on Tuesday morning. He immediately told his family who alerted the police. The girl’s family also handed over a suicide note to the police,” said police. “During the course of the probe, we came to know that on March 17, the woman had filed a rape case against the youth. He was arrested and sent to jail. He recently came out on bail,” they added.
“The woman’s family told police that after getting out on bail, the accused had been regularly harassing them. Recently, he filed a petition in a court against the woman’s family. In the petition, he claimed that he had married the woman. The court had issued notice to the woman. Her family alleged that the deceased had been very disturbed ever since she received the court notice,” said a senior police officer.
Angered over the woman’s death, locals staged a protest near her house to demand the arrest of the accused. They ended the protest after police assured them of action.
