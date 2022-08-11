scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Man accused in rape case arrested after woman ‘dies by suicide’

A suicide note was recovered from the woman's home in which she blamed the accused for taking her life, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 11, 2022 8:53:47 am
Angered over the woman's death, locals staged a protest near her house to demand the arrest of the accused.

Amroha police Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old man accused in a rape case after the woman complainant died by suicide, police said.

A suicide note was recovered from the woman’s home in which she blamed the accused for taking her life, they added.

According to the police, the woman’s family alleged that the accused had been harassing her after being released from jail on bail. A case was registered against four persons including the rape accused, his brother and friends on charges of abetment of suicide. Police also arrested a friend of the accused on Wednesday.

“The woman’s elder brother found her body in her room on Tuesday morning. He immediately told his family who alerted the police. The girl’s family also handed over a suicide note to the police,” said police. “During the course of the probe, we came to know that on March 17, the woman had filed a rape case against the youth. He was arrested and sent to jail. He recently came out on bail,” they added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...

“The woman’s family told police that after getting out on bail, the accused had been regularly harassing them. Recently, he filed a petition in a court against the woman’s family. In the petition, he claimed that he had married the woman. The court had issued notice to the woman. Her family alleged that the deceased had been very disturbed ever since she received the court notice,” said a senior police officer.

Angered over the woman’s death, locals staged a protest near her house to demand the arrest of the accused. They ended the protest after police assured them of action.

More from Lucknow

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 08:53:47 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena strongholds

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that's easier said...
Will Nitish Kumar be PM face against Modi in 2024? Why that's easier said...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
Himachal Pradesh

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award
Delhi Confidential

Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award

Premium
Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
I-Day ‘terror attack plot’

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Koffee with Karan

Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika

Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P: Sushil Modi

Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P: Sushil Modi

Premium
Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

Premium
Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
Cattle smuggling case

Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement